Fatal Accident Along Choc Highway

PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred on Saturday, April 29 about 9:00p.m. along the Choc Highway near Saamans Park.

The incident involved a motor lorry– registration number TK 915 –which was travelling southbound towards Castries and a motorcar — registration number PA 515 — traversing northbound towards Gros Islet.

There were two individuals on the truck at the time of the collision, who sustained minor injuries. They both received medical attention at the Victoria Hospital and were subsequently discharged.

Zina Omega Anthony, a 19-year-old resident of Ciceron, Castries anda passenger on the motorcar, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner on the scene of the accident.

Zhane Bianca Williams, an 18-year-old resident of Massacre, Anse La Raye, who was also a passenger on motorcar PA 515, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed due to injuries sustained.

The driver of PA 515 is currently admitted at the Victoria Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

Post mortem examinations are scheduled for today, Tuesday, and investigations are ongoing in this matter.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year to seven.