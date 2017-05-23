What Else Is Causing Climate Change?

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – Beyond a shadow of a doubt, our planet is experiencing a siege of dangerously unprecedented weather – both in the geographic and atmospheric levels. It seems as though, with every passing spring, summer, autumn and winter, a new spate of records is broken sequentially.

In January 2017, NASA Earth Observatory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an analysis of 2016 being the hottest year on record since record-keeping began in 1880. Taken from an article posted on Science Daily, NOAA estimated that average global temperatures in 2016 were 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the mid-twentieth century, making 2016 the third consecutive year to break and set new record surface temperatures.

So with an almost 2 degree temperature increase globally, one could only begin to rationalize the radical instability affecting normal seasonal changes, climate regularity, jet streams, cyclone formations and intensity, geographic restructuring, tectonic plate movement, volcanism, disruption in the trade industries, the possible extinction of animal and plant species and the very survival of the human race as a force far more powerful and explosive than the theory of global warming.

The mass populace (and many within the scientific community) lay blame solely on global warming and the effects of massive carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere caused by human activities.

But what if careful, scientific analysis could present the evidence to prove differently? That there is much more to the equation than an atmospheric build-up of carbon dioxide and cholorofluorocarbons? Could a weakening magnetic shield around the earth, meant to protect it from the sun’s harmful radiation and ultraviolet rays, be a probable cause? Furthermore, what could the result of the sun’s oppressive UV light rays be on a planet with a diminishing magnetic field? What if, to our incredulous amazement, we found that climate change isn’t confined just to the Earth, but that other planets in our solar system are also experiencing a temperature shift?

Of course, this revelation would be met with skepticism and downright denial. The first course of action, however, would be to determine the functions of the magnetic field and its vital relationship to our vulnerable planet. Then we can proceed in deriving the origin of the sun’s sporadic outbursts and its effects on the surrounding planets.

Cosmic Energy Waves Weakening Earth’s Magnetic Field

Taken from an article written by Kelly Dickerson for Live Science, the Earth’s magnetic field serves to deflect most of the solar wind directed its way by the largest and brightest star in our solar system – the Sun. Imagine the earth as the life-giving source of the human anatomy – the heart. The heart is a powerful, blood-pumping muscle that generates and maintains the flow of blood to the entire body, similar to the intricate flow of rivers, streams and oceans throughout the earth.

Now think of the Earth’s magnetic field as a breastplate or bullet-proof vest that protects the heart (Earth). Protection from what, one might ask. Well, just as a bullet-proof vest protects important organs (like the heart) so does the magnetosphere hinder electro-magnetically charged particles caused by solar flares, CMEs (coronal mass ejections), coronal holes and rare cosmic energy wave particles.

Without such a protection from charged particles catapulted our way by solar wind and cosmic rays, our upper atmosphere, including the ozone layer, would disintegrate. This was precisely the case on December 27, 2004 when a cosmic blast from deep space flooded the Earth with fierce gamma and X-rays, which struck a powerful blow not only to the Earth, but also several satellites designed to observe the Sun and detect gamma rays from across the universe.

The article, written by Phil Plait reads, “It gets worse. This enormous wave of fierce energy was so powerful it actually partially ionized the Earth’s upper atmosphere, and it made the Earth’s magnetic field ring like a bell. Several satellites were actually blinded by the event. Whatever this event was, it came from deep space and still was able to physically affect the Earth itself!”

What is particularly intriguing, if not frightening, is the historically catastrophic event that took place on December 26, 2004 just prior to the gamma and X-rays reportedly striking the planet. On that day, the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake occurred off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. The underwater megathrust earthquake — magnitude 9.1-9.3 — made history as the third-largest earthquake ever recorded on a seismograph, and also as one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

One of the destructive forces that accompanied the earthquake were tsunamis with waves up to 100 feet high which inundated coastal communities and claimed roughly a quarter of a million lives (200,000).

Indonesia’s tragedy was just a single, earth-shattering example of the effects of electro-magnetic pulse waves imploding the Earth. But where did these cosmic pulse waves come from? Was this a rare galactic event or can we expect more of these anomalies in the future? These are the questions asked by astronomers and astrophysicists, as well as amateur researchers.

In light of the 2004 Indonesian earthquake, the cosmic blast was caused by magnetar SGR 1806-20, a neutron star first discovered in 1979 from the constellation of Sagittarius by astronomers. Magnetars are the dense remnants of supernovae explosions and can have masses up to twice the size of the Sun! Now, just imagine how a star twice the size of our brightest star (the Sun) could drastically impact the planet due to a starquake, or a crack in a star’s crust.

Thanks to the astronomical evidence of NASA, a source was discovered pointing to the Indonesian megaquake. But could an event of over a decade ago still be blamed for the worsening condition of Earth’s climate today? Furthermore, whatever the present source may be at this time, is it inciting a pole reversal? Are we ready for it?

A news article entitled, “NASA: Earth’s magnetic poles are ‘switching’ with catastrophic consequences for humanity”, not only is an urgent alert to our plight, but paints a grim picture for the future of mankind. Principal investigator at the University of Colorado, Bruce Jokosky, revealed that when the polar shift occurs, the Earth’s magnetic field would be neutralized for around 200 years. Simply put, the Earth will be without a magnetic shield for 200 years.

Many suspicious observers believe this 200-year period to have already begun (and with good reason), while certain geophysicists suggest it is long “overdue”. According to researchers, a missing magnetic field would result in increased radiation levels in Earth’s atmosphere and surface producing a rising risk of skin cancer cases; destroyed power grids and global communications network systems, halted digital economic transactions; and could threaten entire species of animals. However, most scientists believe these claims to be a poorly predicted, doom mongering depiction of a cyclical event which has occurred thousands of times in our planet’s history.

Without arriving at the radical solutions of Gary Johnson, declaring our need to inhabit other planets, it may surprise many that our planet isn’t alone in experiencing climate change. As aforementioned, the evidence of other planets experiencing their own climatic whirlwind of change is enough to denounce the “greenhouse gases effect” as the sole purpose for Earth’s berserk weather patterns.

A 2016 article published in The Washington Times entitled, “Scientists find evidence of global warming on Mars”, reveals evidence by NASA suggesting that Mars “is experiencing global warming as it emerges from an ice age.” The research, led by planetary scientist Isaac B. Smith, stated an “accelerated accumulation rate” of ice was discovered in the northern 100 – 300 meters of Mars’ polar cap. Further radar observations of the ice cap unveiled an elaborate history of ice build-up and erosion associated with climate change.

In a 2007 study conducted by Russian physicist HabibulloAbdussamatov, he determined that the caps had been in decline for three consecutive summers. He ascribed the cause of the decline to an influx of solar irradiance (solar irradiance is the radiant energy from the Sun to the Earth that is then measured and reported). Abdussamatov made this controversial statement to LiveScience in 2007: “Man-made greenhouse warming has made a small contribution to the warming seen on Earth in recent years, but it cannot compete with the increase in solar irradiance.”

As unorthodox as this statement may seem to conventional scientific theories, there’s more evidence to support the heating of our solar system. SpaceNews released an article which reads, “Growth of the dark spots on Pluto, reports of auroras on Saturn, polar shifts in Uranus and changes in (the) light intensity of Neptune suggests something very strange is happening in the solar system.”

Affirming the possibility of galactic interference, Pluto’s atmospheric pressure has supposedly increased by 300 percent – more than any other planet in the solar system, all the while orbiting further away from the Sun. This leaves scientists skeptical as to the cause of Pluto’s heat increase, and also that of Earth’s. The question then remains: is the Sun solely accountable for our climate change on Earth and other deviations in our solar system? Or are there other forces, like that of a binary brown-dwarf planet four times the size of Jupiter on an elliptical orbit approaching our solar system and bringing with it a storm of destruction?

Perhaps this brown-dwarf is the reason for over 1300 meteorites reported in the last 30 days (according to the American Meteor Society). Could its heat emitting magnetic field be the trigger behind the Sun’s explosive behaviour and, thus, its subsequent effect on the surrounding planets – as well as Earth’s potential pole reversal?

The research is yet to be done and answers yet to exacted. However, one thing is certain, the heavens are shaking, and in the vastness of the universe it would be oblivious – even delusional – to believe that greenhouse gases ALONE could be responsible for the ever-worsening state of Earth’s climate.