Developing Education and Innovation In The OECS

PRESS RELEASE – REGIONAL leaders in education met recently in Trinidad and Tobago to discuss the development of the region’s human potential and to identify practical applications to improve leadership and decision-making in the education system.

The 2017 Distinguished Leadership and Innovation Conference (DLIC) was held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on May 5 and welcomed a strong delegation from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) comprising staff of the OECS Commission as well as regional Permanent Secretaries and Chief Education Officers, student body representatives, principals and representatives of national principals’ associations.

This year’s annual event was hosted by the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business under the theme ‘3 Masters. One stage.’ The three guest speakers were Jim Collins, Faculty Member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business; Sir Ken Robinson, Professor Emeritus and well-known as the most-watched speaker in TED Talk history; and Pankaj Ghemawat, Professor of Management and Strategy and Director for the Centre for the Globalisation of Education and Management at the Stern School of Business.

The Conference also witnessed a panel discussion chaired by Dr.Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission, which featured Sir Ken Robinson; Dr. Ralph Gonzalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines; Hon. Myron V. Walwyn, Minister of Education and Culture, British Virgin Islands; and Hon. Michael Browne, Minister of Education Science and Technology, Antigua and Barbuda.

Following the day’s event, the Eastern Caribbean delegation met and discussed practical methods through which the information imparted could be adopted and implemented into the region’s education system.

The 2017 Distinguished Leadership and Innovation Conference sought to provoke critical thinking in leaders, arouse creativity and compel persons to action by educating and engaging leaders in discussions intrinsic to business, innovation and competitiveness.