Dawn French In Amazon Book Contest

PRESS RELEASE – Saint Lucian writer A. L. Dawn French is taking part in the “Amazon UK Kindle Storyteller Award”, a global competition.

Open to all authors around the world who publish their book through Kindle Direct Publishing on Amazon.co.uk between February 20 and May 19, 2017, French has entered with PEANUT AND THE KIDNAPPERS (The story about: Don’t walk away with strangers) and Saint Lucians are being asked to actively assist.

HOW CAN YOU ASSIST?

Readers will play a significant role in the competition with the award shortlist compiled based on customer ratings for the titles, followed by an esteemed panel of judges made up of both Amazon experts and literary authorities selecting the Kindle Storyteller 2017 winner.

Other factors such as sales, borrows and customer feedback will form part of the consideration.

MUST BE DONE ON THE UK PLATFORM.

PEANUT AND THE KIDNAPPERS can be found at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B06Y4R99KM