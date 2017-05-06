Corinth Secondary Wins SuperMalt! Cash

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – CORINTH Secondary School is the winner of $500 in the 2017 SuperMalt School Sports Challenge, thanks to the students.

As one of the biggest sponsors and official Malt of Inter-Secondary School Sports, SuperMalt provided the Ministry of Youth and Sports with $30,000 to stage the successful event. In addition, SuperMalt gave those attending the various events Super Rewards.

Prizes were given throughout the events and students from across the island received SuperMalt at a special student-only price while also getting the chance to win their school the cash prize. The students of the Corinth Secondary School came out in large numbers and made the school proud and the school ultimately had the most submissions.

Last week Friday, the students of Corinth Secondary cheered on as their Principal Andrew and Caitlyn Noel, President of the Students Council, were presented with the $500 cash prize at their morning assembly. Andrew thanked SuperMalt and acknowledged the students for the role they played in ensuring their school won.

“It is only through your support at Inter-Secondary School Sports semifinals and finals that the SuperMalt team is here today presenting this cheque,” he said.

This is the second year of the SuperMalt School Challenge and Castries Comprehensive took the prize last year.

Sharlene Jn. Baptiste, Brand Manager, reinforced that SuperMalt will continue to encourage Saint Lucia’s youth through various levels of support.

“SuperMalt is keen on sponsoring events that promote youth development. Sports are a major contributor to our youth’s success and Inter-Secondary School Sports is the largest youth- oriented event on SuperMalt’s calendar. We encourage our youth to strive to be Super and excel in all their endeavours,” she said.

The SuperMalt team congratulates the Corinth Secondary School, winner of the Inter-School Sports Cash prize and would like to thank everyone who participated in this promotion. The school has decided to use the funds to start a well-needed school feeding programme.

SuperMalt is St. Lucia’s only local flavoured malt and is manufactured by Windward & Leeward Brewery Ltd., St. Lucia’s quality leader. Four delicious flavours — original, vanilla, cookies & cream and chocolate — are available island-wide.