CIBC FirstCaribbean ‘Best Retail Bank’ In Barbados

PRESS RELEASE – CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has been named the “Best Retail Bank in Barbados”.

Leading print and online magazine, Global Banking and Finance Review, awarded the Barbados business of the regional bank in recognition of its continued commitment to excellence in retail banking.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank’s commitment to retail banking is reflected in their strategic vision, organizational structure and strong risk management, which contributed to their outstanding performance for the year,” said Wanda Rich, Editor, Global Banking and Finance Review.

“They have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing customer experience through including value added services and client surveys. We look forward to seeing further growth and industry-leading solutions from them in the years to come,” she added.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Managing Director, Barbados Operating Company, Donna Wellington, said the award was “testament to the commitment of our staff at all levels to go that extra mile every day to ensure we meet the varied needs of all of our clients both in-branch and online.”

Managing Director, Retail, Business and International Banking, Mark St. Hill, said the award was “especially gratifying for our retail staff who are on the front lines working with our clients to ensure they receive superior banking products and services which fit their lives.”

The awards honour companies that stand out in particular areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry. CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank was selected as this year’s Best Retail Bank in Barbados because of the company’s outstanding achievements and dedication to retail banking and by performing well in the following categories, according to the judging panel:

•Dedication to client relations

•Launching of new mobile banking application

•Loan processes and performance

•Strong Corporate Governance and Risk Management in place

•Continued investment in technology

•Positive impact on the community they serve through financial support and volunteer efforts.

CIBC FirstCaribbean operates in 17 territories across the English and Dutch Caribbean.