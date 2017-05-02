‘Chamber’ Announces Dale Carnegie Programme – Course Slated For May 30

Share this

















DALE Carnegie Training has been the difference between success and failure as far as many graduates of the programme are concerned, especially in overcoming the trying economic conditions which we continue to face. Being able to focus on what is important, understanding their vision and being motivated to take action are some of the critical skills taught by this programme.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture announces the 2017 Dale Carnegie Programme — Skills for Success, scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The internationally-renowned course in Effective Communications and Human Relations has been run successfully since 2004 by the Chamber with outstanding results for individuals and the companies with whom they work.

The course will empower participants to master the skills demanded in today’s tough business environment by learning how to strengthen interpersonal relationships, manage stress and handle fast-changing workplace conditions. Additionally, participants will become better equipped to perform as persuasive communicators, problem-solvers and focused leaders. They develop a take-charge attitude initiated with confidence and enthusiasm.

All persons who seek to maximize their performance, become stronger leaders and add more value to their organization would be perfect candidates for this programme. In short, the course will empower participants to move far beyond their comfort zone as they stretch for and attain ambitious new goals. Moreover, companies seeking value for money and high returns from training cannot go wrong with this course.

The course is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 30. This will provide interested participants an opportunity to experience the powerful delivery of this effective programme.

Considering limited availability of seats, The Chamber of Commerce should be contacted at 452 3165 or email info@stluciachamber.org to register early.