CARILEC Appoints New Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE – THE Board of Directors, management and staff of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) are delighted to announce the appointment of Cletus Kennedy Bertin, Ph.D., as its new Executive Director. Dr Bertin succeeds Thomas Hodge.

“The Board of Directors of CARILEC is pleased to have Dr. Cletus Bertin join the organisation as the Executive Director of the Secretariat. He brings to the organisation his passion for innovation and an engaging and open personality which is essential in helping to establish and build the collaborative relationships that this institution wishes to form with the other stakeholders in the Caribbean’s energy arena,” said Colin Cover, CARILEC’s Chairman.

Cover continued: “Mr. Bertin has worked throughout the Eastern Caribbean, Belize and Trinidad & Tobago, and has done stints with several leading institutions, including the Commonwealth Secretariat and the World Bank. He has recently done work in organisational development and transformation. He will be bringing this wealth of experience to his new post. We expect to have a long, mutually beneficial and productive relationship with Dr.Bertin.”

As the new Executive Director, Dr.Bertin will lead a team of twelve. He will ensure that the Secretariat’s role of advocacy on electric utilities and energy issues is effectively executed, advise the board on aspects of CARILEC’s operations and develop and maintain good working relationships with utility executives, regional decision-makers, business community leaders, and interest groups.

His accomplishments in the Public Sector, ICT and Telecommunications, Management of Change and Innovation, Institutional Strengthening, Capacity Building and Research over the last twenty years are most relevant to the CARILEC mission and vision, particularly in light of the significant transformation of the energy sector at this time. He has delivered presentations at various regional and international seminars and conferences, worked in academia, lecturing and authoring several articles, papers and book chapters, and completed high-level consultancy assignments for various organisations, including electricity utilities in the Caribbean region, governments, universities, corporations and multilateral institutions such as the OECS Secretariat, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs (UNDESA), the European Union Delegation to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the World Bank.

Dr.Bertin is Saint Lucian and possesses a B.Sc. Management Studies (Hons.) from the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus; an M.Sc. Management Studies (Information Systems specialization), from UWI St. Augustine Campus and a Ph.D. Information Systems and Change Management, City University Business School, London, UK. He is excited to lead the dedicated staff of the Secretariat to continued success.