“Boo”, Jazz And Big Chef and Voices On The Bay 2017 Jazz Celebration

PRESS RELEASE – THE Big Chef Steakhouse and Tapas On The Bay team are all set for Jazz 2017 and this year’s celebration promises to be even bigger. The inaugural Voices On The Bay/Boo, Jazz and Big Chef Music Celebration, a weeklong of specialty live music events, was first held in May 2016.

This one-of-a-kind series of events where patrons can enjoy intimate dining and concert experiences will begin on May 6 with Ronald “Boo” Hinkson’s “Boo & Friends”. Hinkson, who has been making sweet music in Simply Beautiful Saint Lucia for more than three decades, was recently awarded the prestigious OBE for services to music.

From the legendary Tru Tones group to his now solo act, Boo is genuinely gifted and is especially loved for his technical prowess and improvisation. For Boo and Friends on Saturday, May 6, he will be joined by Barbara Cadet on saxophone, Clarence Joseph on trumpet, Hilary Lewis on trombone, Nicky Pamphile on bass and vocalist Werner “Semi” Francis. He will return with Francis on Saturday, May 13.

Often described as the language of feeling and passion, music can be a beautiful reminder of the most touching times of our lives. We can all associate songs, bands or even genres of music with particular experiences.

Located in the heart of Rodney Bay, Big Chef Steakhouse is especially cherished for its perfectly prepared Angus beef, crisp salads, succulent local fish and other seafood, chic and comfortable lounge bar with its killer cocktails and top tier wine list.

As if the above were not already a menu made in heaven, also in concert at Big Chef will be the accomplished Saint Lucian pianist Richard Payne, best known as a co-founder of Bluemango, the WespéPouAyiti Project and Alibi, and a series of unforgettable evenings with KensonHippolyte on piano and vocals.

Voices On The Bay at Tapas On The Bay, famous for incorporating traditional bite-sized tapas with Saint Lucian and Caribbean influences, fine wines, sangrias and other pitcher drinks, will showcase some of Saint Lucia’s finest rising stars, a Boo Hinkson production coordinated by Dupes Did It Music’s Jonelle James and Sherwinn “Dupes” Brice.

The events at the funky Spanish-style setting on the Rodney Bay waterfront will launch on May 7 with a Brunch and Jazz Sunday affair featuring Barbara Cadet. New to this year’s event is Upstarts on The Bay, a showcase of a few innovative young Saint Lucian enterprises — Cacao Sainte Lucie, Celebration Avenue, Forever Factory, Inspi’d by Lully, Jem Art and Natureskei. The evening closes off with a dinner concert with Sherwinn “Dupes” Brice, Linda “Chocolate” Berthier and KensonHippolyte.

The blissful evenings of intimate dining and concert experiences continue with showcases of some of Saint Lucia’s finest rising stars. Experience unrivalled performances from Irvin “Ace” Loctar, Juliana and Paul K, Mayah “Aiyah” Leonce, Olivia Abraham, Rob “Zii” Taylor and Phyness, Shanne James, Shannon Pinel, Shayne Ross and Wilburne.

Make your reservations today and prepare for an unforgettable experience. Soothing sounds, an unmatched selection of wines, a delectable menu and a perfectly matched atmosphere await you, your friends and family at Big Chef Steakhouse and Tapas on the Bay. Dine and Jazz with us. We want you to be a part of the celebration!

BIG CHEF LINE UP

Saturday, May 6 – Boo and Friends

Werner “Semi” Francis

Clarence Joseph

Hilary Lewis

Nicky Pamphile

Barbara Cadet

Monday, May 8,

Richard Payne

Monday, May 15

Richard Payne ft. The James Sisters

Thursday, May 11, Sunday 14, Thursday 18

KensonHippolyte

Friday, May 12

Eugene Payne

Saturday, May 13

Boo Hinkson ft. Werner “Semi” Francis

TAPAS LINE UP

Sunday, May 7

Barbara Cadet

Sherwinn “Dupes” Brice

KensonHippolyte

Linda “Chocolate” Berthier

Wednesday, May 10

Shannon Pinel

Aiyah

Olivia Abraham

Irvin “Ace” Loctar

Thursday, May 11

Juliana and Paul K

Friday, May 12

Rob “Zii” Taylor and Phyness

Wednesday, May 17

Shannon Pinel

Wilburne

Shanne James

Shayne Ross