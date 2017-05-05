Baron Foods’ First Shipment To Cuba

Share this

















SAINT Lucia’s leading manufacturing company, Baron Foods (St. Lucia) Limited, has finally achieved its goal of exporting its world-class products to Cuba.

Over the last five years, the company has attended several trade shows facilitated by Caribbean Export and the Trade Export Promotion Agency of St. Lucia (TEPA). Within the last two years, Baron Foods (St. Lucia) Limited has been selected by TEPA to actively pursue its goal of entering the Cuban market with their assistance and the St. Lucia Embassy in Cuba.

To date, the company has safely secured a business relationship with TRD Caribe, which is one of the largest food and beverage distributors in Cuba. The first shipment is scheduled to sail within the first week of May.

Company CEO, Ronald Ramjattan, says, “Cuba is a new and emerging market with over 12 million inhabitants sharing a similar culture and food preference with the rest of the Caribbean. This venture definitely pays dividends and has put us to the point where we are today.”

He added that Baron Foods was creating an export path to Cuba where other St. Lucian companies can follow.

ABOUT BARON FOODS:

Baron Foods represents a dynamic and reputable manufacturing company with plants located in three Caribbean countries. The company currently manufactures over 150 products, certified against FSSC 22000:2010, which include exotic and gourmet sauces, condiments, spices, flavourings, low fat mayonnaise, salad dressings and drink cocktails.

The company is export-oriented and currently serves markets in the USA, Canada, Europe, Guyana and the entire English, French and Dutch-speaking islands of the Caribbean. The company also caters to the needs of contract packaging and private labeling markets. To date, the company employs nearly 200 employees across its plants situated in the islands of St. Lucia, Grenada and has its sights set on operating out of Trinidad and Tobago soon.