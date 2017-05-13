13- Man Squad For Senior Windwards Cricket Tourney

Share this

















THE Saint Lucia National Cricket Association has selected a 13-man squad to represent the island at the Windward Islands senior cricket tournament scheduled for Dominica from May 20 through 26.

The team, which will be again captained by 32-year-old Craig Emmanuel, includes two newcomers, wicketkeeper/batsman Stephen Naitram and fast bowler JemmiMauricette.

West Indies T20 batsman Johnson Charles will lead Saint Lucia’s charge at the top of the batting order. Charles will have alongside him Taryck Gabriel, youth player Kimani Melius, while Windward Islands batsman KeddyLesporis takes care of the middle order with Craig Emmanuel and Jamal James.

The rest of the squad include: Shem Severin, right hand fast; Kevin Augustin, right hand fast; JemmiMauricette, right hand fast; Audy Alexander, left hand orthodox spinner; Larry Edward, left hand orthodox; Dornan Edward, right hand leg spinner; and Stephen Naitram, wicketkeeper.

SLNCA’s Operation Manager, Brian Calixte, said the team is a good all-round one and is expected to do well, especially with a number of experienced players who have represented the Windward Islands at either youth or senior level in the lineup.

Unfortunately, Johnnel Eugene had to withdraw at the last moment due to exams. As is always the case with a lack of finance, the training programme had to be squeezed in over a 5-week period. However, the team has not been daunted by this and is determined to go out and represent at the highest level.