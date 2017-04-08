Wulf-Soulage New Director of Information Services

Share this

















THE Government Information Services (GIS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Clement Wulf-Soulage in the role of Director of Information Services (Information and Broadcasting).

He assumed his responsibilities on March 31, 2017 and has obtained the mandate of giving strategic direction to GIS and building a modern information society with a view to enhancing public understanding of government programmes, policies and activities.

Wulf-Soulage is a former university lecturer in management economics and communications in Germany. Fluent in German and having lived in the country for over 17 years, the Saint Lucia-born author has lectured at four universities and conducted hundreds of business communication and presentation seminars for a variety of corporate clients, language academies and public institutions in Germany.

Wulf-Soulage is the author of two business books, namely “Market Economy: English for International Economics” and “Management English Intelligence: English for International Management”.

As a columnist for the Weekend VOICE newspaper, Wulf-Soulage has penned scores of articles on issues ranging from national development, economic growth and globalization to democracy, foreign affairs and leadership.