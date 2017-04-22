Wilton Jeremie Off To Dubai Youth Summit

Share this

















ST. LUCIA will be represented at the 3rd International Youth to Youth Summit in Dubai from April 23 to 27 by Wilton Jeremie, Programme Officer of the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust (SLYBT).

Youth to Youth Initiative is an umbrella non-profit started in 2015 in Lithuania which aims to foster change, construct an effective environment for youth participation in the decision-making process and to provide a platform for young leaders to network and exchange ideas.

The theme for this years’ summit is “Youth Creating Social Innovations and Building a Sustainable Future by means of Information and Communication Technologies” and over 250 outstanding young leaders from across the globe are expected to be in attendance.

Jeremie is a strong advocate for youth development, especially in the community of Laborie where he resides. This 20-year-old has achieved quite a few accolades over the past few years, among them being the 2016 Queen’s Young Leader Highly Commended Runner-up, the Esteemed Volunteer of the Year Award and the Junior Achievement National Achiever of the Year 2012. He continues to work closely with the National Youth Council and Volunteer St. Lucia Chapters.

Jeremie remains resilient in his efforts to assist the youth in attaining success and his participation in this summit will allow for the further integration of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) into the services of the Trust as we seek to support the youth and aspiring young entrepreneurs.

GADHA Group Initiative is a non-profit, designed to serve the community of Ras Al Khaimah, and the United Arab Emirates through the use of human talent and youth empowerment. GADHA primarily works on training youth to be event managers, empowering youth — especially women — and investing in the talents of the Emirati youth.

The St. Lucia Youth Business Trust wishes to thank the following sponsors for their contribution to this venture: St. Lucia Civil Service Co-operative Credit Union, St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce and Scott’s Underground.

The St. Lucia Youth Business Trust (SLYBT) is a project undertaken by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture to help the youth in St. Lucia in fostering the concept of self-employment and the spirit of enterprise.