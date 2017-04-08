Unbecoming Behaviour

Share this

















THE EDITOR;

It is obvious that the SLP have not fully accepted their defeat at the polls based on their formidable campaigning machinery. On the other hand, how far are opposition members ready to go in addressing their frustration? Dr Ernest Hilaire, an individual who is considered an academic by all intent and purposes, has promised to recall all CIP passports issued by the present administration if and when his party returns to office.

St. Lucia’s economy is in shambles for whatever reason, unemployment remains at an all-time high; borrowings are at their limit and hundreds of school-leavers are rudderless. Every investment brought to the forefront by this administration has been challenged by a party of obstructionists to satisfy their selfish needs. The recent comments from Dr. Ernest Hilaire are likely to match similar comments made by our former Prime Minister in regard to discouraging investors to our shores during the Stephenson King administration.

This behaviour is unbecoming and all St. Lucians must take note of these comments to ensure that the likes of Dr. Ernest Hilaire face an unprecedented political backlash for such ridiculous and unnecessary remarks. Ernest Hilaire won the Castries South constituency by the skin of his, teeth despite the full weight of the SLP machinery. Yet these reasons have not resonated with him. His performance in the United Kingdom was not only dismal but his foreign policies left much to be desired.

Oswald Augustin.