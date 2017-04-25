Trois Piton Man Stabbed To Death

Share this

















POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 59-year-old Trois Piton, Castries resident, Leonard Felicien.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D.) received a report about a stabbing at Trois Piton, about 2:30 p.m. last Saturday in which Felicien allegedly received a stab wound during a physical altercation.

He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner on the scene of the alleged incident.

A post mortem examination was scheduled for yesterday.

One individual is in custody assisting the police with investigations in this matter.

This is the twenty-first homicide for the year.