Trois Piton Homicide Post Mortem Results In

A post mortem examination was conducted on the body of Leonard Felicien, 59, of Trois Piton, Castries, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a physical altercation on Saturday, April 22.

The examination conducted by Dr. Wayne Felicien revealed that Leonard Felicien died as a result of exsanguination (extensive blood loss due to external hemorrhage) secondary to laceration to the left femoral artery.

An individual remains in police custody in relation to this incident.

This was the twenty-first homicide for the year 2017.