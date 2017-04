Share this

















The Department of Economic Development, Transport and Civil Aviation informs the public of the closure of the Transport Division on Thursday, April 13, 2017 as follows:

Union, Castries – from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vieux-Fort – from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This closure is to facilitate a general staff meeting.

The Department sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences caused.