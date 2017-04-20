SRDF Looking to Increase Regulation at Jetties

Share this

















ON December 1st, 2016, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) formalized the necessary framework (through the enhancement of essential services and renovation works) for the collection of docking fees at the Soufriere port.

The refurbishment and logistical re-organizing of operations brought about rave reviews from the boating fraternity and significantly raised the appeal and profile of the Soufriere Waterfront.

However, contrary to the many interventions for the creation of a standardized and safe experience for visitors and boat operators, belligerent and often unruly behaviour from passengers on boat party excursions and the indiscriminate dumping of garbage on jetty facilities have significantly challenged the desired normalcy of operations.

In an attempt to mitigate these occurrences, the SRDF is working closely with boat tour operators to bring an immediate cessation to theses practices.

According to the Operations Manager of the SRDF, Franklin Solomon, “We need to work with the boat tour operators to ensure that their clients receive the best service at these facilities and in reciprocation there is a measure of decorum exercised by their clients when coming through the docks.”

The SRDF is scheduled to meet with all boating tour operators next Wednesday in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Tourism.