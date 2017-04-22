Saint Lucian Students In Cuba Showcase Cultural Roots

By Rashad Prospere

LAST week, a two-day Caribbean cultural display was held at the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba, where many medical students showcased a vibrant slice of their cultural pie.

Among them was a group of nineteen St. Lucian students currently pursuing studies at the institution.

This annual event commenced with the Caribbean Pre-Gala Exposition on the Wednesday morning, which featured a display of food dishes, music, traditional wear and local products from thirteen different countries around the region.

Every year, from February to April, the students’ council encourages every region to come out, display and share a taste of their culture with the other students of the more than ninety countries represented at the school, by means of a pre-gala exposition followed by a gala. This template is usually planned and executed by the students from the African, Asian, Pacific, Middle Eastern and Caribbean regions.

The season closed off on the Thursday night with the Caribbean Gala which was a night of excellent talent display that centered around the theme of a Caribbean excursion on a very popular regional airline.

Many Caribbean countries came out with their best songs, skits, comedies and dances in order to share a piece of their own as the students ‘hopped’ from island to island. A few of the acts were modified to Spanish to accommodate the non-English-speaking students and faculty, but were still jammed with well-flavored essence and Caribbean spices.

The event was graced by the presence of many ambassadors, dignitaries and invited guests from around the Caribbean, including St. Lucian Ambassador Dr. Charles Isaac.

The St. Lucian students performed a dance which depicted a cultural contrast between our past and present, beginning with a masquerade. The strong choreography led by Ms. Zenaida Jn. Baptiste, was visually aided by elaborate costumes in dried banana leaves and striped cloth, which then rolled into a more modern style of dance.

“The event was jam-packed with culture, very well executed and possibly the most vibrant we’ve had over the years”, said St. Lucian Delegation, President Rashad Prospere.