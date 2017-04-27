Rock Hall Man Dies In Marigot Accident

Share this

















POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred last Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. at Marigot.

The incident involved a truck — registration number PG 4440 — which apparently encountered mechanical difficulties while travelling downhill. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

However, Jason St. Luce, 35, of Rock Hall, Castries, a passenger on the abovementioned truck, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner on the scene of the accident.

Yesterday, a post mortem examination was conducted on the body of St. Luce by Dr. Wayne Felicien which revealed that he died as a result of exsanguination secondary to a penetrating left sided chest injury.

This was the fifth road fatality for the year.