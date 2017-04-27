Ricky’s Entertainment Supports Big Ballers

Share this

















On the heels of a successful event, Ricky’s Entertainment is reveling in the accomplishments of its AlkaVybz block party held on the Easter Weekend.

As part of the “Marchand is not a ghetto’ community campaign, the company is staying true to its pronouncements of supporting the Marchand community with a cheque presentation ceremony to the Big Players Football Club on April 24 at Ricky’s 2 4 1 Bar.

Event Coordinators praised the support of the regulars, corporate partners and entertainment of DJ Blaqrose Supreme from Barbados, DJ Cool Linx from Toronto and DJs Hollywood HP & Twins of Twins from Saint Lucia for its successes. The incident-free block party featured red carpet VIP Lounge with secured valet parking in the nearby Marchand Field and a safe and secure location for patrons as promoted.

As indicated, the company is an avid supporter of numerous community outreach programmes geared towards sports, youth development and poverty reduction. Part of the proceeds from the admission to the AlkaVybz block party was presented to the Big Players Football Club in a cheque giving ceremony on Monday.

Club Manager, Cassius Glasgow, exclaimed how happy he was for the kind gesture of the company and further stated that, “We are extremely happy with the cheque received as it will go a long way to providing new uniforms and other gear for the team.”

Ricky’s Entertainment expressed its gratitude to sponsors of the event, including Hennessy, Magnum, Guinness, Beyond Limit Construction Ltd., Hollywood HP, The Wave, These Event Guys, AdVizze Consulting Inc. and Blazing FM.

According to Ricardo Joseph, Ricky’s Entertainment Founder, “We are extremely happy with the support and love received and look forward to working with the community to continue to change the stigma of Marchand.”

The company continues its campaign with a series of upcoming events, including karaoke, live local bands and block parties to help develop the community. Proceeds will go towards other sporting groups and youth-oriented programmes. The next Block Party is scheduled for June 27.

For more information about the company’s mentorship programme, community outreach initiatives or upcoming events, please visit us on Facebook and Instagram @rickys241