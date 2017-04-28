Protest March In Vieux Fort Sunday

Share this

















THE Vieux Fort Concerned Citizens Coalition for Change (VFCCCC) is pleased to announce to residents of Vieux Fort and other citizens of St. Lucia that it will be staging a National Protest March against the DSH Project in Vieux Fort on Sunday.

The March begins at the Vieux Fort Square from 3:00 p.m. and will follow a prescribed route approved by the Police Commissioner up to Sandy Beach and then back to the Vieux Fort Square. The March will conclude with short addresses to be delivered by some well-known personalities.

This march is being held in conjunction with I WILL STAND and the Concerned Citizens of St. Lucia. The primary objective is to publicly express its position regarding the proposed DSH Project for Vieux Fort and the refusal of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to engage Vieux-Fort residents in discussion on how the project will affect them.

This DSH Project presents a myriad of serious concerns to the residents of Vieux Fort, including the nearly 900 acres of prime investment lands to be given to one developer for 99 years, the potential loss of sustainable livelihoods of farmers, fishermen, livestock keepers, bee-keepers; the establishment of the Equine Disease Free Zone (EDFZ); the major dislocation to and subsequent relocation of residential communities such as Bruceville and Bacadere; the future of locally-owned business operations within the project zone and the EDFZ; protection of public access of beaches; the Buy Back Clause; sale of St. Lucian passports to finance the DSH project; guaranteed jobs, investment opportunities and other economic benefits of the DSH to St. Lucia; and potential negative impacts on the environment, among others.

The DSH Project poses significant economic, social, developmental and environmental risks to the entire nation of St. Lucia and the Vieux Fort Concerned Citizens will continue to, through the National Protest March and other planned activities, raise and heighten awareness of the issues and encourage all St. Lucians to unite in sending this message to the Prime Minister of St. Lucia: WE WANT A BETTER DEAL – RENEGOTIATE THIS DEAL – WE DESERVE BETTER.

Participants must be self-sustained, must walk with their own drinks, water and food and are free to provide their own placards. Participants are also strongly urged to wear blue, white or black tops.