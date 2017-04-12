P.M. Chastanet Attends Continuation of 64th Meeting of the OECS Authority in SVG

Share this

















Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Allen Chastanet, will today attend the 64th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

The meeting will be held at the Beachcombers Hotel in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris.

The purpose of the OECS meeting with Heads of Government, the Director General and Commissioners is to conclude discussions on health insurance, strategic options for diplomatic representation, climate change and sustainable land management, among other matters.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Ezechiel Joseph, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, will serve as acting Prime Minister.