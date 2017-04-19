OECS/Venezuela discuss matters of mutual interest

Share this

















The Sixty-Fourth Meeting of the OECS Authority, which resumed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, was honoured by a previously unscheduled visit from Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

OECS Heads of Government welcomed candid discussions with President Maduro and reflected on the shared history of the region and years of bilateral cooperation between OECS Member States and Venezuela.

Heads further considered the current state of affairs in Venezuela and discussed a more constructive role to be played by the OECS to facilitate better dialogue, a reduction of tensions, and more collaboration in furtherance of the national interest of the people of Venezuela.

Not with standing the statements made during President Maduro’s visit, the central theme revolved around “the use of the Caribbean Sea as a link to strengthen unity and achieve prosperity, stability and a good quality of life for our people through cooperation, solidarity and exchange.”