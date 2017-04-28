‘NUFF CUFF’ Begins Tonight

Share this

















A large crowd of boxing enthusiasts is expected to converge at the Beausejour Indoor Facility for the next three days as the Saint Lucia Boxing Association (SLABA) stages the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Invitational Boxing Championships dubbed “Nuff Cuff”.

The championship starts with an official opening ceremony from 6:30 p.m. today and will be followed immediately with a series of fights.

SLABA this week introduced sponsors and special guests to the media, including former Caribbean Netball Association President, Kathy Harper Hall; International Referee, James Beckles; Dominican boxing official, Phillip White; Blue Waters representative, Aida Azaire and Magnum (Peter and Company Distribution) representative, KearnDurancy.

SLABA President, David Christopher, expressed disappointment that the championship did not take place last year.

With Saint Lucia set to stage two other major championships in July and December, Christopher said, “This tournament will be a stepping stone for the Creole Boxing Championships and the Caribbean Development Tournament, which is now our flagship tournament for the region.”

Kathy Harper Hall is no stranger to boxing, having been involved with the sport for close to 40 years. She feels boxing is not what it used to be.

“Boxing in the Caribbean has reached an all-time low. We were on a high at one stage. We were really, really on a high and then the International Federation dealt us a very serious blow when in 2008 they declared the Caribbean Boxing Association could no longer function and would not recognize us. They would only recognize one body in the region and that was the Americas. As you know, we really cannot compete with South America, so we were left out and thrown to the wolves,” she explained.

Over 60 boxers from the region will be in action throughout the tournament and Christopher said all the logistics are in place and all participating teams on island for the three-day showdown.

The participating countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and host Saint Lucia.

The Saint Lucia 13-man squad is captained by Lyndell Marcellin. He will have alongside him Nathan Ferrari, Omar Christopher, Marvin Anthony, Kareem Boyce, Nyran David, Zidan St. Ange, KimlynMartie, Leeran Regis, Devon Layne, Jwevel Marty, Davie Joseph and JovannusFevrier.

Throughout the championship, the team will be under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Conrad Fredericks and Assistant Coach Arthur Langelier.

Meanwhile, Christopher made a special appeal to Saint Lucians to come out and support the tournament.