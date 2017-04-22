National Arts Festival Opens

Share this

















ACTIVITIES for the 2017 National Arts Festival commence this weekend with the Community Festival in Micoud from Friday to Sunday.

The 3-day event will encourage participation from communities in Micoud showcasing their creativity in all areas of the arts – visual, fine, literary and performance.

Meanwhile, next Friday (April 28) is Poetry Night Live featuring Saint Lucian poet KendelHippolyte and will take place on Cadet Street in Castries under the theme, “Sounds of the Castries Underground”. The free event commences at 7:00 p.m. and it is anticipated that Saint Lucians will come out in their numbers to experience dynamic portrayals and interpretations of poetry.

Hippolyte will be joined by Joshua and Lambert “Skai” Soomer along with Christine “Chrycee” Charlemagne. Saxophonist Rashaad Joseph is also expected to take the stage on Friday night. In addition, members of Headphunk and The Writers’ Forum will take the stage on what we are expecting to be a powerful night with spoken word at the centre of it all.

A vibrant group of young actors will on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 April stage Katherine Atkinson’s play, “Requiem for a Bad John”, at the National Cultural Centre from 7:00 p.m. on both days. Entrance fee to Theatre Night is $25.