NAGICO’s Big Moves

NAGICO St. Lucia Limited officially opened their new building earlier this month, attracting scores of intermediaries, clients and major players in the insurance industry.

This launch was intentionally timed to commemorate NAGICO’s 5th anniversary in St. Lucia and the company’s 35th year of existence. In an elegant setting, mirrored the brand new, modern architecture, Chairman of the NAGICO Group Imran McSoodAmjad, said the erection of this building signifies that NAGICO is setting down roots in St. Lucia and will not only continue to be the number one general insurer there, but also be part of the community.

“We could have been like other insurers and operated only through an agent or broker and, yes, it would have been cheaper. But we want to show you that we are committed to our staff, we are committed to our agents and brokers, and most of all, we are committed to our clients whom we have pledged to give exceptional service,” . “So this building, signifies permanency, it gives us a face in St. Lucia, it provides a surety to our clients that in the event they have an issue, they have somewhere to go, people who will be accountable to them,” he said.

CEO of NAGICO, Dwayne Elgin, used the opportunity to thank the hardworking team in St. Lucia for their dedication, which has led to NAGICO St. Lucia being named the number 1 General Insurer 2 years in a row.

“When we started in St. Lucia, there were nearly a dozen other insurance companies, many who have been around longer than us. But because of the hard work of our staff and the tireless efforts of our intermediaries, we were named number one because and that could not have been possible without our St. Lucia team.”

During the ceremony, the newly-appointed General Manager, Ms. Adele Jn Baptiste asked for their continued support and pledged hers in return. She recognized three of NAGICO St. Lucia’s longstanding clients and presented them with a token of appreciation. She also in collaboration with the Chairman and CEO made two ‘Always There’ monetary donations: one to a 24 year-old cancer patient, KishaTheophile and another to the St. Lucia Alzheimer’s & Dementia Association