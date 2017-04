Share this

















POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 20-year-old RockbertWinelle Xavier of Up the Line, Micoud.

Last Sunday around 1:30 p.m. officers from the Micoud Police Station responded to a report of a suspected drowning at Up the Line, Micoud.

Xavier was discovered some time later and conveyed to the St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A post mortem is scheduled for tomorrow and investigations are ongoing in this matter.