Leon Hess, Sir Arthur In Massy U-19 Cricket Finals

WITH finalists having an additional three weeks to prepare, organisers are anticipating a keenly-contested final in the 2017 Massy United Insurance Under-19 Schools Cricket Tournament on April 28.

Leon Hess Comprehensive will do battle with Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) for the top prize when the final comes off at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

In semifinal action, Leon Hess had to fight hard to clinch a 16-run win over Choiseul Secondary at the Piaye Playing Field while the boys on the Morne pilfered St. Mary’s College on their way to a massive 216-run win at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

SALCC’s batting strength proved too much for their opponents. Having piled up 392 for six off 48 overs, the College batsmen never seemed likely to reach their target, folding for 176 in 33 overs, thus surrendering the title they won last year.

Despite the contrast in victory margins, Leon Hess cannot be counted out as they have played some consistent cricket this year and have shown the ability to pull off victories under tense situations, as proven in their semifinals clash when sensible bowling secured them a berth in the final.

A number of prizes are at stake after the finals and that, too, will serve as incentives for players on both sides to perform at their best. Other players who have performed well during the preliminaries also stand a chance of being recognized. It is expected that a Massy United All-Star team will be announced after the final is completed.