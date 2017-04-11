Kiddies Headstart Sports Day Thrills

Share this

















THE grounds of the Cultural Centre was filled with sounds of laughter, cheers and joyous shrieks on Friday, as the children of the Kiddies Headstart Preschool and Nursery held their annual sports day.

Little ones aged between two and four showed off their sporting skills as they took part in a number of planned activities of the day

Some of those activities included obstacle races, push truck racing, beanbag throwing and of course, the ever-so-popular sack race.

Adding to the merriment was the presence of parents and guardians who turned up in droves to support their little athletes, as well as to lend a hand to teachers and staff of the school.

Parents and teachers alike could be seen egging the children on as they went along, offering loving words of encouragement and big bear hugs at the finishing line to let them know that they did a superb job.

In the end, children were awarded medals for their efforts, and no child was left with a frown, as every child was left feeling proud of his/her achievements.

After clear indications of a successful event, teachers were left feeling grateful for all the help received in achieving this success and are looking forward to next year’s big sports meet.