ICON, NWU Conclude Negotiations

THE management of ICON Security Services Ltd. and the National Workers Union (NWU) have satisfactorily concluded industrial negotiations.

Security guards employed with the security service will now benefit from the new industrial package. All workers will receive upward hourly adjustments on existing wages. The package will also provide a regime of fringe benefits and protective necessities.

Based on the NWU’s research, ICON Security Services Ltd. is one of the better paying security companies on the island. The new industrial accord between the company and the union, which will be signed shortly, will run for three years.

ICON Security Services Ltd operates in the southern part of the island.