Gros Islet Carnival Plans On Stream

THE Gros Islet Carnival 2017 Planning Committee, comprising the Gros Islet Constituency Council and the Gros Islet Cultural Development Committee, has initiated the planning process for Gros Islet Carnival 2017.

It is expected that Gros Islet Carnival will take a new shape this year with the plans that are underway.

The Planning Committee has already noted great interest coming out of the community with, for example, the new bands expected to hit the road this year. Also new to the scene are plans of a Gros Islet Calypso/Soca Competition and the Gros Islet Carnival Queen Show expected to make a comeback this year.

The Planning Committee now calls upon all residents of the District of Gros Islet for their participation and suggestions for the upcoming summer activities by reaching out to them on Facebook page: Gros Islet Cultural Development Committee or at contact numbers 1 (758) 450-0731 or 1 (758) 721-2238.