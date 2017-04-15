Fit4Life – The New Year Revolution

Share this

















This is another in a series of articles intended to expose our readers to pertinent information regarding their fitness efforts. It is produced mainly on the basis of research done by Rodriguez “Rodja” Constantine, owner of REPTS (Registered Exercise Professionals & Therapists).

CHOCOLATE AND LOWER BODY FAT LEVELS

RESEARCHERS at the University of Granada in Spain have found a link between chocolate consumption and lower body-fat levels.

The study has shown that higher consumption of chocolate is associated with lower levels of total fat (fat deposited all over the body) and central fat (abdominal), independently of whether or not the individual participates in regular physical activity and of diet, among other factors.

The study involved 1458 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years and results showed that a higher level of chocolate consumption associated with lower levels of total and central fat when these were estimated through body mass index, body fat percentage–measured by both skinfolds and bioelectrical impedance analysis–and waist circumference. These results were independent of the participant’s sex, age, sexual maturation, total energy intake, intake of saturated fats, fruit and vegetables, consumption of tea and coffee, and physical activity.

“Chocolate is rich in flavounoids–especially catechins–which have many healthy properties: they have important antioxidant, antithrombotic, anti-inflammatory and antihypertensive effects and can help prevent ischemic heart disease” says principle researcher Magdalena Cuenca-Garcia.

The effect could be partly due to the influence of catechins on cortisol production and on insulin sensitivity, both of which are related with overweight and obesity. This should not be used as an excuse to consume copius amounts of chocolate however. Chocolate is still high in sugar and we all know the effect of sugar on the waistline. So be very careful with this one.

Next week: SLEEP AND HEALTHIER WEIGHT

Next week: SLEEP AND HEALTHIER WEIGHT

In the meantime here's a fitness programme to help you shed unwanted pounds, trim excess body fat, and sculpt a lean body. This programme is FREE and available by email to all readers. Subscribe to our website as reptsfitness.com to receive this week's workout FREE.

Rodriguez"Rodja" Constantine is a Certified Personal Trainer, Fitness Consultant and owner of REPTS ( Registered Exercise Professionals & Therapists).

Rodriguez”Rodja” Constantine is a Certified Personal Trainer, Fitness Consultant and owner of REPTS ( Registered Exercise Professionals & Therapists), a Personal Wellness studio located in Rodney Bay opposite to the North bound Rodney Bay bus stop by RJ Clarke. Rodja has over 20 years fitness experience and through REPTS offers all inclusive upgradeable wellness packages (Personal and small Group Training, Body Analysis, Nutrition Counselling and Planning, NutriCare, FREE Gym Membership and Massage Therapy and Discount Spa Services, etc.) for one affordable monthly fee. Rodja also designs long term fitness plans and short term workout routines for use at home, your current gym, or when travelling. We invite you to visit REPTS for a free consultation and a tailored programme that will best help you achieve your fitness goal. You may call at anytime at 758-722-3763 during business hours (4:30a.m. – 10:00p.m.)to schedule an FREE consultation and trial session. In addition to training at our Rodney Bay Studio, training is now conducted on Level 10 of the Castries Car Park on the Waterfront. Call for details.