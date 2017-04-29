Elite Track and Field Invitational Tomorrow

Share this

















A record number of athletes are expected to converge on the Mindoo Phillip Park tomorrow for the 4th Annual Elite Track and Field Club Invitational. The meet is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. with the marchpast of teams followed by addresses from various stakeholders.

According to organizers, some of the island’s top junior athletes will be on show representing their various schools and clubs while a number of individuals from the various government ministries, banking institutions, hotel sector and sports associations will compete in the Commercial Relay races.

The athletes will compete in the following age categories: Girls and Boys 7-7: 60-metres, 150- metres, cricket ball throw, 4×75-metres; Girls and Boys 9-10: 80-metres, 150-metres, cricket ball throw, 4×75-metres; Girls and Boys 11-12: 80-metres, 150-metres, cricket ball throw, 4×100 -metres, Girls and Boys 13-14: 100-metres, 300-metres, 1000-metres, 4×100-metres; Girls and Boys 15-17: 100-metres, 200-metres, 400-metres, 800-metres, 4×100-metres; Open Ladies: 100- metres, 200-metres, 400-metres, 800-metres, 4×100-metres, 4×300-metres, high jump, long jump; Open Men: 100-metres, 200-metres, 400-metres, 800-metres, 1500-metres, 4×100-metres, 4×300-metres, high jump and long jump.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each event and the top eight places in the 7-8 and 9-10 age categories.