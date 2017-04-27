Drug Interception Near Gros Piton

Share this

















LAST Saturday around 9:45 p.m. a police operation about ten nautical miles south west of Gros Piton (Soufriere) resulted in the arrest of two Saint Lucian nationals on a local fishing canoe named “Stranger”.

During the operation which comprised maritime and land assets, 47 packages of cocaine weighing 3.22 kilograms and 44 packages of compressed cannabis weighing 27.28 kilograms were discovered and seized after it was jettisoned from the vessel.

On Monday last, Andy Amedee, a resident of Grande Riviere, Gros Islet and Carlson Prospere, a resident of Church Street, Dennery, were charged for the offences of possession of controlled drugs and possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Both Amedee and Prospere were taken before the Second District Court where they were granted bail as follows:

• Amedee received bail for the charges of possession of controlled drugs to wit cannabis and possession of controlled drugs to wit cannabis with intent to supply in the sum of $7,000 cash or suitable surety each. He was also charged for the offences of possession of controlled drugs to wit cocaine and possession of controlled drugs to wit cocaine with intent to supply and bailed in the sum of $13,000 cash or suitable surety each.

• Prospere received bail for the charges of possession of controlled drugs to wit cannabis and possession of controlled drugs to wit cannabis with intent to supply in the sum of $7,000 cash or suitable surety each. He was also charged for the offences of possession of controlled drugs to wit cocaine and possession of controlled drugs to wit cocaine with intent to supply and bailed in the sum of $15,000 cash or suitable surety each.