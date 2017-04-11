CIBC First Caribbean Feters Exceptional Employees

Share this

















FIVE women topped the list of eight exceptional employees who were recently feted for their outstanding performance in 2016 by regional bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean and its parent, CIBC.

The five women and three men and their guests embarked on an enchanting cruise from Florida to Cozumel, Mexico and Belize City, Belize aboard the Regent Seven Seas Mariner in January as part of their reward for exceptional performance in the areas of leadership, sales, management and process improvement. They joined hundreds of other winners in the group’s Achievers’ programme from across the CIBC global network, in addition to several senior officers of the bank’s parent company.

The celebrations continued recently in Barbados when the top performers were given a red carpet welcome and meet-and-greet at the bank’s regional headquarters, the Michael Mansoor Building in Warrens, to start a weekend of further celebration with the bank’s senior executives led by Chief Executive Officer, Gary Brown.

Brown noted that the winners were the best of the best for the bank, and praised them for their commitment and contribution to CIBC FirstCaribbean’s success.

“These continue to be challenging times in a lot of our markets and relationships with our clients are what will distinguish us from the competition. We continue to build our business, one client at a time and each of these Achievers has proven that client relationships are paramount,” he said.

Brown continued: “I have stressed to our people that we should all be doing something each and every day to positively affect the client experience and that we should all come to work knowing that our clients are pretty much the only reason we have for coming in each day. Through our brand promise, we have committed to deliver for our clients, to ensure we are there for them when they need us. Our winners are fine examples of our bank doing that.”

The winners were from the Bahamas: Lorraine Johnson, Branch Manager for exemplary leadership, Sonia Rutherford, Senior Corporate Manager, for outstanding sales; Barbados: Karen Bannister, Sales Specialist, outstanding sales, Gregory Blackman, Manager, Sales and Business Development, exemplary leadership, SheldenePinder, Platinum Relationship Manager, outstanding sales; Cayman Islands: Dallas Neatham, Private Banker for outstanding relationship management; Jamaica: Shaune Sewell, Sales Specialist, outstanding sales, Regional Head Office: Graeme Best, Systems Analyst, for process improvement.

An awards dinner at Champers Restaurant on Barbados’ south coast as well as an island tour with lunch at the historic Sunbury Plantation capped the weekend of celebrations.