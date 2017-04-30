BREAKING NEWS: Two Teenagers Dead and one in ICU

Share this

















As the island celebrated the youth with a gala awards ceremony last night, news of a horrific vehicular accident plunged the joyous occasion into a state of shock and lamentation.

A deadly vehicular collision last night on the Choc Highway claimed the lives of two promising teenagers while another remains in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria Hospital.

Dead are Zina Anthony, 19, and Zhane Williams, 18, who were passengers in a Nissan Almera sedan when the collision with a goods truck occurred. The driver of the motor car who underwent surgery last night is listed in the Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck were also injured in the accident with what was reported as non-life threating injuries.

More in The Voice newspaper as official updates are released.