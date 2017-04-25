The Bait Is Biting Back

Share this

















EenieMeenieMiney Mo

A Tiger’s been caught by the toe

Now he’s hollering; “LET ME GO!”

“Or else I’ll bite you back for sho’

AM I the only one who is loving the fact that some St. Lucians, albeit a small number, are rallying up and making a lot of noise over the way the island is being governed and treated overall?

I know I have said in the past that St. Lucians are too passive and allow people to walk over them while they mutter angrily in silence, which I still think is very true, but what I haven’t done in the past is shine a light on the few who are brave enough to let their voices and opinions be heard.

Ever since word of the dreaded DSH, CIP and the Dolphin Project surfaced, we have had some concerned individuals who picked up on said projects with full objection, and have not put the matter to rest since.

Although the numbers are a lot smaller than they really should be, these numbers are steadily increasing and that could only be a great thing for this island.

Of course, with the good comes the bad, and so, even these noble causes have their bad apples and dark clouds, bad apples being the few individuals who choose to join in the fight simply out of partisan bias and malice, and the dark cloud being the fact that the people who the rallies are targeting and speaking to simply don’t care and are not even willing to pay attention, far less have a change of heart.

That’s the part that scares me in all of this because the bad apples and the dark clouds are working hand in hand to result in failure.

You see, the individuals rallying simply because their party did not win and so they are opposing initiatives for opposing sake, it is only a matter of time before these people are discovered and pinpointed and draw the wrong kind of attention to the causes, therefore immediately discrediting the movements.

Once this has happened now, this will only serve as a scab for the government to pick at and use as a reason to not take the movements seriously because, after all, why should they pay attention when it has been proven that the people fighting their every move is only fighting because they are not SLP?!

Just in case you are thinking that I’ve wandered off my topic, please know that this is just a warning/heads-up for the ones taking part in these movements, so that they are wary and always vigilantly looking out for any factors that could hinder their work.

I really don’t want to see this fire that is growing in the hearts of the people fizzle out, and in the event that does go out, I want to at least be happy in the knowledge that some progress was achieved while that flame was burning strong.

I know that it is highly unlikely that one person alone can bring about change in St. Lucia, well when they are facing stubborn governing bodies, that is. But if that one person goes on to inspire two, then those two inspire a small group and so forth, then there is hope.

In the last elections, St. Lucians were promised change, the people spoke and elected the party making that promise; true to their word there was change, but not the change that was hoped for.

The hopes of even the party’s supporters were dashed with the changes that have been implemented, but what this has done is it has given rise to patriots. St. Lucians who are willing to stand up and fight for the preservation of all that is St. Lucia — the island, not the business.

From this disappointment, some patriots were able to see past the red and yellow and see the real colours of the island, as well as its plight and what is at stake, and they are having none of it.

So again, I am so happy to see my people finally stepping out of the shadows and tapping into the fighting spirits of their forefathers of both centuries and mere decades past.

St. Lucia is ours, not theirs, and we need to remember who truly is in power here — it is us! The people made the decision to elect the government and so the people must remember that they also possess the power to demand that these people do what they were elected for – work for the people.

People, use that power and continue to come together to get these people to work for our betterment and not for theirs.

This is not impossible and even though you may be met with force and/or intimidation, this is just a sign that you are getting under someone’s skin; in other words, you are being seen and heard, so don’t give up — hold strong!

It’s time to take our island back and show these people who really is the boss!