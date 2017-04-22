758 Team Subie Treats Marian Home Elderly

Share this

















THIS year, 758 Team Subie spent Easter Sunday with the staff and residents of the Marian Home located on Water Works Road, Castries.

Residents of Marian Home, a place for the elderly, were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the motor vehicle group. The initiative, the brainchild of Gemmy Bailey, Secretary of Team Subie, was well received by the residents, who in turn bestowed blessings upon the group.

758 Team Subie has pledged their support in making this activity an annual event and would like to thank the management and staff of the Marian Home for allowing this worthwhile initiative to take place.