Protect Your Family With These Home Security Features

IN the recent past, most home security systems fulfilled a single function: They triggered an alarm if there was an unauthorized entry into a residence.

While protecting a house against intruders remains an important component of home security, today’s systems offer far more versatility. It is similar to comparing old rotary telephones to modern smartphones. They both allowed users to make and receive calls, but beyond that the current version is nothing like its predecessor.

Here are seven essential benefits you can expect from an updated home security system.

Burglary and home intrusion protection

Of course, home security systems are still effective deterrents against break-ins and home intrusions. In addition to door alarms, most now offer window alarms and motion sensors

Neighbourhoods in which burglar alarms were densely installed have fewer incidents of residential burglaries than the neighbourhoods with fewer burglar alarms.

So it pays to enlist your neighbours as well.

Remote monitoring

There is nothing quite like being able to see for yourself what is going on in your home. Today’s home security offers cameras inside and outside of your home so you can monitor events in real-time. You aren’t just relying on a security company to notify you of any problems because you can see for yourself.

Keeping track of pets

The remote monitoring feature allows pet owners to keep tabs on their animals. You’ll have an ongoing view of the secret lives of pets when you are away from home.

Improved child safety

In addition to being able to check on children with live-camera monitoring, some home security systems offer features like text alerts when children arrive home from school.

Fire, water and carbon monoxide detection

“Many house alarm systems also offer the benefit of alerting homeowners to a fire or carbon monoxide leak,” explains geeksonhome.com. “Although most states require smoke detectors in a home, carbon monoxide detectors are not required. Carbon monoxide is an odorless toxic gas that, if breathed in, can cause medical issues and even death. House alarm systems save lives by providing these two protections.”

Better systems also offer water detection options.

Insurance benefits

Some insurance companies often offer discounted rates on homeowner’s insurance if you have an alarm system. While the discount is typically not enough to cover the entire cost of a security system, in some cases, it can be enough to cover two or three months of service.

Overall home control

From your smartphone, some systems allow you to turn your lights and small appliances off and on, adjust your home thermostat and remotely control smart door locks. You can keep track of what is happening at your house even if you are on vacation and traveling in a distant location.

In many cases, all of these features are available to homeowners for less than a couple of dollars each day. If you want better protection for your home and family, consult with home security experts.