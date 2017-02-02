Friday | February 3, 2017
Vizions Launches K.O. Football League

THE launch of the third Vizions Entertainment Super League Knockout Tournament took place on Monday at the Civil Service Association headquarters in San Souci.

The tournament carries a purse of EC$100,000, including a brand new car for one lucky patron on the night of the finals.

The tournament gets underway on April 8 at the Phillip Marcellin Ground with the Champions of Champions title clash between defending champions Micoud, and Paradise of Grenada with $5000 at stake for the winner.

The one-hour launch was also aired live and attended by representatives from all 19 districts, Vizions Entertainment, Department of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia Football Association and sponsors.

Digicel Marketing and Communication Executive, Louise Victor, told the ceremony: “We cannot deny the profound impact sports has on developing young minds. Therefore, it is critical to continue to invest in organizing competitions like Super League to ensure our young men are exposed to the full benefits of sports, because ultimately not only does the individual thrive, but so does society and the economy.”

Vizions Entertainment, CEO Edward Fedee, said: “We believe if we support the players, the teams and the various leagues at the community level, we will eventually get to the point where we take this football competition to a level that it becomes professional and it becomes everybody’s thing.”

The draw was also done to determine the teams. Group One consists of Babonneau, Desruisseaux, Choiseul, Roseau Valley and Central Castries.

Group Two is made up of Vieux Fort South, 2015 champions Gros Islet, La Clery, Anse la Raye and Soufriere.

Group Three consists of Vieux Fort North, Mon Repos, Canaries, the National Under-20 team and Laborie.

