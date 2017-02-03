Share this story

















Mandela Henry of Ciceron became the second road fatality for the year when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Sports Utility Vehicle registration number PG 3888 early Friday morning.

Police yesterday reported that the accident took place at the intersection of Micoud Street and Chisel Street shortly after midnight.

Emergency respondents said they responded to a call relating to the motor vehicle accident at approximately 12:25 a.m., and on arrival found two adult males on the road, one lying on his left side and another lying on his back. Initial assessment by the crew revealed that one of the males was unresponsive with a fractured right leg, dislocated right shoulder and head trauma. The other appeared to be bleeding from his nose, mouth and neck.

Both patients’ wounds were treated and they were immobilized and transferred to the awaiting ambulances. The other male was the pinion rider on the motorcycle.

The first road fatality occurred on Monday about 7:30 a.m., along the John Compton Highway involving a truck registration number TE 1824 pedestrian, Zane Phillip, 22, of Lance Road.

It was reported that Phillip was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by the truck.

Meanwhile the island recorded its 14 homicide early yesterday morning as well when Charles Augustin of Pavee was reportedly stabbed by his son during an altercation.