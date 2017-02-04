Saturday | February 4, 2017
Home  »  Arts & EntertainmentNews  »  Ricky T Into Chutney Soca Finals

Ricky T Into Chutney Soca Finals

SAINT LUCIA’S Ricky T is in the finals of the Trinidad Chutney Soca Monarch competition with “True Rum Drinka Remix”. The song, with Chutney Soca Star Hunter, was released last week.

This is the first time a Saint Lucian will compete in the Chutney Soca Monarch Finals in Trinidad. Ricky T and Hunter are among nine finalists who will face reigning Chutney King Ki Persad on Saturday February 11 at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

Ricky-T

Chutney Soca is “a crossover style of music incorporating soca elements with Hindi-English” and other aspects of Indo-Caribbean culture. It is hugely popular in Trinidad and other Caribbean countries like Guyana.

Hunter is no stranger to collaborative work with soca artistes. In 2008 he teamed up with BunjiGarlin on the huge hit “Bring Di Rum”. The Chutney Soca Monarch is also a major competition in Trinidad Carnival, one that is completely funded by the Trinidad Government with a winning purse of TT$500,000.

Ricky T is currently in Trinidad preparing for the semi-finals of the International Soca Monarch slated for tomorrow.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Homicide in Rose Hill

News, Trending

Visitor Robbed in the Bay

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Business

Image: Tying the knot led to the entrepreneurs buying into the business of cards. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Strictly Business

Celebrate Life With a Unique Card

GETTING those unique greeting cards for your wedding, baby shower, birthday or any other...
Image: Heera Patra (centre) with two models showcasing her henna art at a recent exhibition. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

How Henna Helped Heera

THE fashionable thing since the advent of fashion is that people keep coming up...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2017