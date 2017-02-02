NOTICE – LADERA RESORT

Share this story

















It has come to the attention of the management of Ladera Resort that some person referring to himself as “Kevin Smith” is representing himself as an employee of Ladera Resort and is contacting young women with offers of interviews and employment at Ladera.

No one by the name of “Kevin Smith” is employed at Ladera or by Ladera in any way.

This person has contacted people using Facebook Messenger and other social media platforms. He has provided an email address (which is in no way affiliated with Ladera) for young persons to send resumes and CVs to. The email address “concierge@laderaresort.com” is NOT part of Ladera Resort, and we do not send or receive any email from that address.

Ladera handles all matters of employment in a professional way. We do not use social media apps to discuss working at Ladera.

Any individual who has been contacted by “Kevin Smith” in regard to Ladera Resort is urged to make a report to the police, as she is a potential victim of a fraud.

Holly Scott

Chairman of the Board