New President for Cancer Society

THE St. Lucia Cancer Society has a new Board to guide its ongoing work. The 36-year-old charitable organization continues to provide support for cancer patients, both directly by financial assistance to adults and children, provision of ostomy supplies; and indirectly by its work on public awareness, education and cancer policy.

The Society is pleased to welcome as its new President, surgeon Dr. Tamara Remy who will be supported by Dr. Christy Daniel (Vice President), Dr. Stephen King, Dr. Jacqueline Bird and Mrs. Dagmar Peterkin serving as Treasurer. Out-going President, Dr. David Bristol will remain on the Board as a Consultant having served at the helm of the Society for a period of 23 years.

The Society has expressed its thanks and appreciation to Dr. Bristol for his work with the Society over the years and looks forward to his guidance as we move forward.

The Society is also pleased to welcome it’s new Administrator, Miss Adeline Jean. Lista Louis, having worked with the Society for over 20 years will continue in her roles in office administration and health education.

The Society also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Mrs. Pat Gittens who held the position of Treasurer for well over 30 years and who worked tirelessly to ensure that the financial resources of the Society remained fluid at all times. If recognized the passing in 2016 of its unsung hero, Sonjette Rodrigues, who gave 12 passionate years of service as Administrator.

At the beginning of this new year and as World Cancer Day is observed today the Society would like to acknowledge the thousands of donors who have supported it over the years; and to use this opportunity to invite members of the public to consider volunteering their time, talent or resources to help sustain its work. There is much to be done and resources are scarce, so an appeal is being made for assistance from the public.

Interested persons can contact our office at 452 1538 or e-mail slucansoc@candw.lc