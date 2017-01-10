Tuesday | January 10, 2017
WINDIES Women To Have World Cup Camp In England

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Women’s team will have a two-week camp in England as part of their preparation for the International Cricket Council’s Women’s World Cup later this year.

The Windies are the most improved team in women’s cricket and will look to add the 50-over title to the ICC World T20 title they won at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, in April, 2016.

They were runners-up when the 50-over World Cup was played in Mumbai, India four years ago.

West Indies secured one of four automatic qualification spots for the eight-team tournament, which starts on June 26 and runs until July 23, with the final at Lord’s.

Bristol and Derby will host the semi-finals while Leicester and Taunton are the other venues.

The other automatic qualifiers for the World Cup are: Australia, England and New Zealand. The final four teams will be decided after the ICC Qualifiers tournament in February in Sri Lanka.

