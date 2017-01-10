Windies U-19 Victors To Tour South Africa

Share this story

















ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Under-19 team will have a seven-match tour of South Africa in mid-year as they continue preparation for the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup.

West Indies won their first Under-19 World Cup in February 2016 in Bangladesh, under the captaincy of ShimronHetmyer. The Caribbean side will again be coached by Graeme West and will look to defend the trophy when they play in New Zealand in January, 2018.

The tour to South Africa will be in Durban from June 30 to July 27. It will feature two warm-up matches against local opposition and five One-Day Internationals against the South Africa Under-19 team.

Rawl Lewis, the WICB’s Project Officer with responsibility for the Under-19 programme, outlined the details behind the tour and the team’s preparations for the World Cup.

“We are pleased that our young players will have an opportunity to play in foreign conditions as they prepare to defend the World Cup. This will be a great tour for them,” Lewis said.

“We are happy South Africa have agreed to host us. This will form the ideal kind of preparation we are looking for. Although the tournament is a year away and we have a comprehensive framework in place as we build up to the event in New Zealand.”

The West Indies Under-19s will also participate in the upcoming WICB Regional Super50 tournament. They will play in Zone A alongside Leeward Islands Hurricanes, defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, and English county side, Kent Spitfires.