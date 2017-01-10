Violence Claims 6 Lives In Single Day

Share this story

















Chastanet: ‘Something Wrong With Our Society’.

JUST 10 days into the new year and already the country has been rocked by an unprecedented level of violence, resulting in six fatalities in a single day (Sunday) and several incidents of gunplay.

The homicide count to date is eight, the latest incident occurring yesterday in the Morne Du Don area where it was reported that one man succumbed to gunshots to the head and back.

Reports were still sketchy on most of the incidents going to press last evening, however this record-breaking number of homicides in one day has the nation buzzing and has caused Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to hastily meet with the police top brass, and the Ministers responsible for National Security, Social Transformation and Youth.

Whatever came out of that meeting for implementation by the various government departments is unknown. However the Prime Minister lamented the lack of will power on the part of some members of the population in seeking help from relevant authorities to resolve their problems instead of resorting to violence.

“There are a lot of reasons why what is happening here today is happening. It is not something that happened overnight, it’s not just this weekend. That tells us something is wrong in the society. There has been a perpetual deterioration over a long period of time and as a result of that there is no quick fix,” Chastanet said yesterday.

“We have lost the value of life,” the Prime Minister added, appealing to St. Lucians to stop killing each other and show the world that as an independent country they could take care of themselves.

It all began in Gros Islet last Friday in the early morning when 21 year old Jeremie St. Martin was found dead sitting in a chair on the porch of his residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. No one has been arrested in connection with that incident so far. A post mortem examination, revealed that he died as a result of hemorrhagic shock secondary to gunshot wound to the chest.

The second homicide was recorded early Sunday morning when ShermiahClercin of Arundel Hill, Marchand succumbed while under treatment at Victoria Hospital for gunshot wounds sustained last week Monday at Leslie Land, Castries.

He was shot at about 11:00 p.m. and according to police reports sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and no one to date has been arrested in connection with this incident as well.

The third fatal shooting recorded for the year involved a police officer who shot dead 39-year-old Yves Rene alias “Nazarene”.

The circumstances that led to this particular incident were not forthcoming from police however in a release yesterday, the police press office said that the incident occurred during a police operation, at Fond Mange, Marigot on Sunday.

Police have declined comment on the type of operation that was being conducted in the area and have not identified the police officer involved but noted that Investigations had commenced into this matter under the guidance of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and that upon completion of investigations, the file will be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, whereupon a determination will be made as to how to proceed with the matter.

Rene was conveyed to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner at 11:52 a.m. A post mortem was expected to be conducted yesterday. The incident drew the ire of resident. Some reports say Rene was shot running away from police who had asked him to stop.

First responders recorded that Rene was found lying on his stomach and appeared to be bleeding from his head. He was immediately transferred to the ambulance where an assessment was made. The patient was then transported in a critical condition to the Victoria Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The fourth, fifth and sixth homicides took place in one locality, Bois Den, Jacmel at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Two individuals, namely Gillan Charles, 37 and Dequan Joseph, a 16 year old, from Conway, Castries were fatally shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Joseph was visiting his mother, Wendy Joseph at the time he was shot. He was a form five student of the Bocage Secondary School.

A third individual, Kyle Richard, a resident of Bois Den was injured during the incident and later succumbed to his injuries at the Victoria Hospital. A post mortem is scheduled for today.

The seventh homicide recorded by police occurred Sunday night in Grande Riviere, Gros Islet. Dead is 25 year old Dillan Joseph of the same area. According to police they received a report reference to a stabbing in the area about 8:30 p.m.

It has been alleged that Joseph received a single stab wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. The VOICE has been informed that an individual, a female, reported herself to police.

Meanwhile the eighth homicide in the Morne Du Don/Bois Patat area is that of a young man identified as Urias Anthony. Details surrounding this incident were unclear prior to press time yesterday however reports reaching our news desk indicated that this may have been a retaliation strike.

Prime Minister Chastanet said he had been brought to tears over the number of murders in St. Lucia last weekend.

“It is heart-breaking to have learned that the lives of (five) young persons were cut short over the weekend. It really brings me to tears to know that we would rather resort to violence to resolve our differences than to seek help from the relevant authorities.

“My heart goes out to the families of these young men. God alone knows what they are going through. No parent should have to bury their children as a result of such violence,” Chastanet said in a post on his Facebook page.