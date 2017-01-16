Veterans Quarter Finals

Share this story

















Weekend Football At Phillip Marcellin Grounds.

THE 2016 – 2017 Veterans In Sports Inc in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Football Tournament Association continues this weekend at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort with four exciting matches as teams vie for places in the semifinals of the main draw of the Caribbean Alliance Cup.

From 6:00 p.m. defending champions Soufriere come up against first time quarterfinalist FLOW Lancers FC. This is the first time the two teams will clash since the inception of the tournament, so a lot is at stake for both sides.

Soufriere made it to the quarter final stage of the tournament when they played to a 3 – 3 draw against Valley Legends. They went on to defeat Laborie Veterans 4 – 0 in their second match and had a hard fought 2 – 1 win over home team Vieux Fort South in defense of their title.

For FLOW Lancers, they lost their first game against VSADC 2 – 0; in their second game they made amends by defeating Behind the College All Stars 2 – 1 and in their final game played to a goalless draw against Congorians, a game in which they squandered several scoring opportunities, but were still able to nose ahead of Congorians on goal difference after the latter was defeated 3 – 2 by VSADC.

In game two on the evening, Valley Legends will play former champions VSADC at 8:00 p.m. in what is expected to be a keenly contest between the two teams. Based on the quality of players both teams boast on their roster this one could go down to the wire and maybe even be decided in a penalty shootout.

Playing to a 3 – 3 draw in their opening encounter Valley Legends against Soufriere, VL went on to win their remaining two matches with scores of 1 – 0 over Vieux Fort South and 3 – 0 against Laborie Veterans.

VSADC ended the preliminary round with a clean slate with wins over FLOW Lancers 2 – 0, crushed Behind the College All Stars 4 – 0 and had a scare in their final game against Congorians before securing victory.

Tomorrow the showpiece resumes from 5:00 p.m. Central Vieux Fort playing on home turf with former national striker Titus Elva leading the charge will meet Prophets and Kings in what is expected to be a fast moving encounter.

Central Vieux Fort made it to the quarter finals with a 2 – 0 win over Dennery All Blacks, went down to Micoud Veterans 4 – 2 and in their final game they trounced Gros Islet 4 – 1.

For Prophets and Kings they breezed past Anse la Raye 3 – 1, lost to Caricom Masters 4 -1, while they had an easy sailing over 16th ball winner Mon Repos Sharks 4 – 0.

Meanwhile, to bring the curtains down on the weekend of excitement and friendly rivalry at the PMG, Micoud Veterans come up against former champions Caricom Masters at 7:00 p.m. This is one game that is very difficult to predict. Micoud is a team with a never say die attitude and they will be coming at their opponents up until the final whistle is blown.

For Caricom Masters they have the depth on the bench that can work wonders. They will also be hoping their hat – trick goal scorers Roger Celestin and Godfrey Alfred will continue their good run of form following the festive season.

Micoud started their campaign by going down to Gros Islet 2 -1, redeemed themselves in their second match when they defeated Central Vieux Fort 4 – 2 and had a 1 – 0 over Dennery All Blacks after the latter had squandered eight scoring opportunities.

On their way to the quarter finals Caricom Masters topped Group D with 9 points. They defeated Anse la Raye 1 – 0, trounced Mon Repos Sharks 6 – 0 and Prophets and Kings 4 – 1.