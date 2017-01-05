Veterans Football Series Resumes This Weekend

Share this story

















THE Veterans Football Tournament organized by Veterans In Sports Inc. and Caribbean Alliance Insurance resumes this weekend with the quarter final stage at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds.

From 6:00 p.m. Saturday, former champions Behind the College All Stars who had the worse finish in the preliminary round in Group B since the inception of the tournament will take on home team Vieux Forth South who opened their campaign with a 5 – 1 drubbing of Laborie Veterans, but lost momentum along the way in Group A.

At 8:00 p.m. Laborie Veterans in Group A will play last year’s finalist Congorians from Group B. Congorians will start as favourite in this outing.

On Sunday from 5:00 p.m. Gros Islet will take on Mon Repos Sharks. The boys from the north of the island will certainly start as favourites against the eastern team who had 13 goals scored against them in the preliminary round of the tournament.

Dennery All Blacks will want to erase the memories of their goal throwing spree against Micoud in a must win situation against Anse la Raye. This match starts at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, defending champions Soufriere along with FLOW Lancers FC, Valley Legends, VSADC, Central Vieux Fort, Prophets and Kings, Micoud and Caricom Masters South, have all confirmed their places into the quarter finals of the main championship scheduled for next weekend January 14 and 15 at the same venue.